Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Myla Dalbesio Sizzles In Nude Bikini As She Sways In Hot New Video

Myla Dalbesio is back for another edition of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and snippets of her photo shoot shared on Instagram promise it will be a killer. On Monday, the magazine kicked off the week with a sizzling video of Dalbesio moving around in a tiny bikini that puts her famous curves front and center.

The video shows the American model swaying her body around near a tree and amid its leaves. She is rocking a nude two-piece bathing suit that boasts a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. She teamed her top with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs on display. Over her bikini, she wore a stringy jacket that covers her shoulders and arms. Dalbesio accessorized her Western-inspired look with a brown hat and matching belt.

Dalbesio’s hair is styled down as her loose strands fall over her shoulders in the clip.

Dalbesio shot her 2020 spread at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, as the geotag she included with the post indicated. Dalbesio is part of the first group of models to shoot for next year’s issue, along with Vita Sidorkina, Marquita Pring, Danielle Herrington, Emily DiDonato, and Kim Riekenberg.

Since going live, the video — which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit shared with its 2.1 million Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 20,700 times, garnering over 4,500 likes within about two hours of being up. The same time period also brought in upward of 60 comments to the post. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Dalbesio’s beauty and grace.

“God she’s so cool,” one user chimed in.

“Love this whole Wyoming vibe!!!!” raved another one, trailing the comment with a sparkle and a red heart emoji.

“Really nice view,” said a third user.

Dalbesio started her career as a plus-sized model. But labeling a size-10 model as plus-size created controversy in the past, and the model herself isn’t comfortable with the terminology. In a 2014 interview with Elle, Dalbesio said she considers herself an “in between” model. She talked to the magazine after landing a spot on Calvin Klein’s “Perfectly Fit” campaign.

“I love that after working in the fashion industry for nine years, I have finally found my place, right in the middle. Neither plus, nor straight size, I love that I can be recognized for what I am, a healthy size 10,” she said.