Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian’s Sexiness ‘Hurts His Soul’ In Argument About Met Gala Gown

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye West objected to his wife, Kim Kardashian’s overly sexy look for the Met Gala last May.

People reported that the rapper, who’s recently undertaken a spiritual journey in his life hosting Sunday services, did not like his wife’s choice in outfits for the glamorous event. During her last fitting before the big night, Kanye objected to Kim’s wardrobe, in part, because of the corset. Thiery Muggler created the jaw-dropping look that Kim wore earlier this year, and it took the designer eight months to complete the garment.

“The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and then looking at my wife like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'”

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids,” he went on. “A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Kim did not appreciate her husband’s last-minute objections over her outfit, which she’d planned for months leading up to the event. She reminded Kanye that he is the one who has encouraged her to be proud of her body and show it off. In the end, the business mogul decided to do what she’d worked on for so long, and she wore the nearly impossible gown with the tight corset that made it look as if she’d just stepped out of water.

Adding to Kim’s anxiety at the time of the gala was her fourth child’s quickly-approaching due date, and the reality TV star worried that their surrogate would go into labor while she was away for the Met Gala. However, that didn’t end up happening, and Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, Psalm on May 10 of this year. The little boy joined siblings North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 19 months. Recently, Kim and her youngest three children got baptized in Armenia.

The mother of four often posts incredibly sexy pictures of herself to Instagram, where she boasts 149 million followers. Her look is part of her brand identity. Many fans of KUWTK remember that Kim’s sex tape with Ray J is what launched the family to stardom, and they’ve managed to capitalize on that and build something for everyone. Before that, Kim served as socialite Paris Hilton’s closet organizer.

It’s unclear if Kim has toned things down since Kanye expressed his concerns last May.