‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Claims Vicki Gunvalson Bought Her Own Engagement Ring

Kelly Dodd doesn't believe Steve Lodge purchased the diamond.

Kelly Dodd doesn’t believe Steve Lodge purchased Vicki Gunvalson‘s engagement ring himself.

According to an October 11 report from All About the Real Housewives, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shockingly proclaimed on Twitter that it was actually Gunvalson who bought the ring for herself.

During last week’s show, fans watched as Lodge spoke to his co-star, Tamra Judge, about his upcoming proposal and confirmed to her that he was already planning to ask for Gunvalson’s hand in marriage. As he explained, Lodge told Judge that he had the ring and that everything was “set to go.”

As the episode aired, Dodd was live-tweeting with viewers and after seeing what Lodge had to say about his then-upcoming proposal, she suggested that Gunvalson was also in the loop with Lodge’s plan because she allegedly bought her own engagement ring.

“You know where the ring is, of course, cuz you bought the ring,” Dodd tweeted during the show.

Gunvalson and Lodge announced their engagement on Instagram in April with a photo of Gunvalson’s 18-karat white-gold ring, which includes 5.28 carats of diamonds. Since then, Gunvalson has been accused of upgrading herself to a bigger ring. However, as she informed Bravo TV’s The Lookbook, “it’s the same ring!”

As for Lodge, he confirmed that his proposal was a complete surprise to Gunvalson.

“[Vicki] did not know that I bought it. All she did tell me is that she wanted a round, high-quality diamond in a simple setting,” he explained.

Also on Twitter, after being confronted with the point that she wasn’t yet married, Dodd fired back at a fan by suggesting that an announcement would soon be made in regard to an engagement between her and her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal.

“Where’s your ring, Kelly Dodd?” the fan asked.

“It’s coming!! Watch baby!” she teased.

Dodd began dating Leventhal, a Fox News correspondent, in August just after splitting from her former boyfriend, plastic surgeon Brian Reagan, who she had been seeing on and off since the end of last year. Since the start of their relationship, Dodd and Leventhal have traveled to a number of different countries, including England, Italy, Netherlands, and Canada.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd told her fans and followers she was sad after parting ways briefly with Leventhal earlier this month and heading home to Orange County to reunite with her daughter, Jolie, 13.

To see more of Dodd, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.