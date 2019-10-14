Ashanti Flaunts Major Skin In Cut-Out Swimsuit With Plunge Neckline As She Puts On Angel Wings

Ashanti celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday and has shared a series of Instagram stories that gave fans a closer look at her special day. This included shots of her dancing around in a bejeweled bikini. Prior to these updates, however, the singer showed off another outfit which was just as revealing.

In the span of two short videos, Ashanti flaunted major skin while rocking a cut-out swimsuit. The suit featured a halter-style top with a thong-cut bottom. But more noticeable were the glittering accents that decorated the suit, which also had a plunge neckline with a giant cutout on her chest.

In addition, the swimsuit had two sheer panels on the sides. Ashanti completed her look with a headpiece with a blue jewel in the center, as she rocked light blue sneakers. During the clip, it’s clear that the singer is revved up for her birthday, and was seen laughing as she put on a pair of angel wings. The wings were hot pink and light blue. She twirled around quickly to give fans a 360-degree look at her ensemble.

Ashanti decorated the stories with two stickers, one which read, “Can’t keep calm, it’s my birthday.”

And while the singer is keeping fans plugged into her birthday fun via her stories, she has yet to share a post with photos or video.

In fact, Ashanti’s newest post is a video selfie where she rocked a high ponytail. She wore a strapless pink top, and styled herself with matching eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Her large, gold hoop earrings were eye-catching, and she accessorized with a gold necklace.

Throughout the clips, Ashanti can be seen playing with her hair, while giving coy looks.

The video has been watched over 380,000 times, with fans sending her early birthday wishes and compliments in the comments section.

“It’s Ashanti Month,” said a fan.

“Good lawd she look bout 23,” said another fan.

“How are you almost 40? Still youthful,” noted a follower.

“BANG BANG LIBRA GANG,” exclaimed another follower.

And while Ashanti clearly had a blast celebrating her special day, she’s also been busy working on her music career. She recently spoke with the Recording Academy-Grammy Awards on her new song, “Pretty Little Thing” featuring Afro B. In particular, the singer talked about some of the outfits from the music video.

“One of my favorite looks from the video; [pauses] there was a really cute looks! [sic] I like my look with the horse and the braids and the one with the zebra/snake print chaps. My sister actually designed the collection, and we had the bathing suit and we were sitting on Jeeps with the same print,” she said.