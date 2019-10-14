Britney Spears Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Tiny Dress While Sitting In A Tree

Britney Spears returned to Instagram on Monday and looked stunning while doing so. The singer shared a photo of herself looking happy as she posed in a tiny dress on the beach in Maui.

The photo shows Britney sitting in a tree on the beach as the gorgeous ocean and a bright, blue sky with fluffy white clouds can be seen in the background. Spears sits with her legs crossed and her arms in the air while smiling for the photo.

Britney stunned in the short, white dress, which flaunted the singer’s long, lean legs and tiny waist. Spears accessorized the look with some black sandals and a pair of sunglasses. She had her newly dyed dark locks worn in loose strands that fell all around her shoulders.

In the caption of the photo, Britney reveals that nothing can help to heal her like the ocean and mother nature, calling the beach a “magical place.”

Spears has been vocal about her love for the ocean, and has been seen soaking up the sun in Hawaii many times in recent years.

Of course, Britney’s over 22 million followers loved the snap, and seeing the singer look happy. The photo earned over 57,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments in just the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Britney was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a tiny yellow bikini during a recent Hawaiian vacation following some major drama in her famous family.

Recently, it was revealed that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was being investigated for child abuse allegations when he allegedly got into an altercation with her teenage son, Sean Preston.

Britney’s former husband, Kevin Federline, was said to be very angry about the situation, and is reportedly the person who went to the authorities.

“Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious,” a source told Us Weekly Magazine.

Loading...

The insider went on to reveal that Britney’s mental state was fragile before the incident with her father, and that she is struggling with the feelings of anger she now feels towards her dad.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Britney Spears by following the singer on her Instagram account.