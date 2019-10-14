Colombian Fitness Guru Diana Maux Flaunts Insane Curves In White Bikini

Diana Maux spent the weekend in southern California for work, but she also made sure to fit in a little extra fun in the sun while at it, as she showed her Instagram fans. The Colombian fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she smolders in a bikini that puts her killer curves fully on display, to the delight of her followers.

The photo shows the brunette bombshell posing on some metal steps at the San Diego Convention Center, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. As she explained in the caption, Maux was in San Diego for the Health and Fitness Expo, which took place over the weekend.

The fitness model is wearing a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with triangle that press against her chest and thins straps that tie up behind her neck, helping accentuate her buxom physique. Maux teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that sits higher on her sides and lower at the front, contrasting her toned, wide hips with her slender midsection. While the model didn’t share the brand of her bikini, she wrote in the caption that she brought it from Colombia.

Maux is posing with her legs back as she rests one foot behind her, in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body. Maux is wearing her brunette tresses styled down in naturally wavy locks that cascade over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Maux shared with her 501,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 7,300 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 230 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

On her professional website, Maux opens about her childhood, explaining that she was an overweight kid, which made her a prime target for bullying. This took a toll on her self-esteem, which then led to struggles with eating disorders, she detailed. Her “rough childhood fueled her and built her foundation to help others,” the website stated.