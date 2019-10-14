‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Delilah And Amelia Hamlin Are Working On A New Clothing Line

The models are developing an athleisure line.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s model daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, are developing their own fashion line.

According to an October 11 report from Bravo TV’s The Lookbook, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram days ago and said she was so proud of her kids. She also announced in a second Instagram post that Delilah and Amelia’s upcoming athleisure line, DNA, would become available on October 21.

In Lisa’s first post, she featured a screenshot of a Women’s Wear Daily article that confirmed the girls had teamed up with L.A. Collective. As the article explained, DNA will be released online next week and will be available at Delilah and Amelia’s pop-up shop in Los Angeles on November 2.

The fashion line will include hoodies, bike shorts, and other items, all of which have been priced between $38 and $118.

“It’s Los Angeles, New York,” Delilah told Women’s Wear Daily, adding that her and Amelia’s target customers are between the ages of 18 and 24.

“Like, you could wear some of these things if you’re a model to castings…You can work out in them,” she added.

Following Lisa’s Instagram share, a number of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne, shared congratulatory messages.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Delilah and Amelia’s fashion line isn’t the only thing the girls have been working on in recent months. Around the time that Lisa appeared on Busy Philipps‘ talk show, Busy Tonight, to talk about the possibility of her daughters appearing on their own series, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life and said that Delilah and Amelia had filmed a “sizzle reel” in hopes of scoring their own show, which was allegedly set to feature their personal lives as well as their upcoming endeavors in the world of fashion.

“The show will be focused on their personal lives, so you’ll see all of that, as well as them working hard and hustling to make it big in the [fashion] industry,” the insider said. “Something people don’t really know about Delilah is that she’s actually an aspiring and very talented singer, so you’ll see her focusing on her singing career.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV next year.

As for Delilah and Amelia’s potential show, no official announcements have been made in regard to the future series.