Sonni Pacheco: Who Is Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife?

Jeremy Renner’s custody battle took an ugly turn Monday, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco alleging that the actor had previously threatened to kill her, along with previously sticking a gun in his mouth during an argument and shooting into the ceiling of his home when his 6-year-old daughter Ava was present, according to a report by People. Court documents also show that Pacheco accused Renner of having issues with substance abuse and had previously left cocaine in areas his daughter could access.

Renner’s representatives responded in a statement provided to People, saying, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Pacheco is a Canadian artist

Pacheco, 28, was born in Vancouver, Canada and currently resides in Los Angeles while pursuing a career as an artist. Her Instagram page is full of sculptures that she has created primarily following the theme of the human body.

Pacheco described her artistic style, saying her intent was to implement “the visceral narrative of love and suffering, through her ability to internalize her own harrowing journey through young motherhood, divorce, and grief,” as reported by Heavy.

She Was Once An Aspiring Actress

Pacheco has a couple of acting credits to her name. In 2012, she played a character named Sonni in The Wingman. She also had a small role in the 2009 straight-to-DVD movie American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, Her role is listed on IMDB as “Splendid Wet T-Shirt Girl.”

Bustle notes that Pacheco even met Renner on the set of the 2011 movie Mission: Impossible. Although she is not listed in the film and was reportedly on set as a stand-in.

Her Resume Is All Over the Board

While acting and art may have been her most high-profile gigs, Pacheco got a big break several years ago as a Monster Girl model for Monster Energy Drinks. The brunette beauty worked as a model and spokesperson for the company.

She has also worked as a hairstylist, and one of her earliest jobs was selling timeshares for a Mexican resort when she was a teen.