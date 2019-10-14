WWE News: Mike Kanellis Says He Requested Release From Company

Earlier this year, rumors suggested that Mike Kanellis had requested his release from WWE. Not only did he end up staying with the company, but Kanellis also inked a five-year contract extension in June. He has never shied away from voicing his frustrations with his creative direction in the WWE, as Kanellis has been lost in the shuffle for some time. In the past month, some fans have been encouraging Kanellis and longtime fan-favorite Rusev to leave the WWE, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

Since joining WWE in 2017, Kanellis has mainly performed on 205 Live, alongside his wife, Maria Kanellis. Coming off impressive stints with Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, fans expected him to have a far better run in the WWE. Things had only gotten worse for Kanellis since the new deal, as his television appearances have gotten fewer. Recently, he and his wife were also involved in an embarrassing storyline. But he is now ready to move on from the WWE in hopes of embracing a new challenge elsewhere.

“Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now. I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to see me come home defeated, sad and angry. It’s not fair to her or my wife,” said Kanellis in an official statement, per Uproxx.

It remains to be seen whether Kanellis’ wish will be granted by WWE. Given that he only recently agreed to a new contract, the company may be hesitant to let him go. Kanellis isn’t the only superstar to ask for his release from the WWE in the past year, as Luke Harper pulled a similar move in April. WWE responded by rejecting Harper’s request and extending his current deal.

Kanellis appears to be optimistic about a future away from WWE, but his decision to address the topic on Twitter may backfire on him. Given his current status on the roster, he wouldn’t be a major loss for the company. Although he isn’t a hot commodity in the WWE right now, Kanellis would likely generate plenty of interest as a free agent.