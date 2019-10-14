Kelly Ripa Cuddles Up To Mark Consuelos In Cute Black & White Throwback

Talk show host Kelly Ripa took to Instagram this morning to share a gorgeous throwback picture of herself with her husband, Mark Consuelos, whom she declared her official Man Crush Monday.

In the black-and-white photo that the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared today, Ripa and Consuelos looked a lot like their All My Children alter egos, Hayley and Mateo Santos from Pine Valley. Both actors had gorgeous looks, and the actress called herself and her husband “babies” in the picture. In the image, Consuelos had a puffy dark hairdo and wore a textured collared shirt. He smiled as a bare-shouldered Ripa leaned into him with her lips touching his ear. The actress’ signature blond locks were styled in gentle waves with a teased side part.

The actress often shares fun pictures praising Consuelos. Ripa’s 2.5 million Instagram followers appreciated the striking photograph she shared. In less than one hour, over 25,000 people hit the “like” button, including actress Eva LaRue, who portrayed Consuelos’ on-screen sister, Dr. Maria Santos Grey, on AMC. Several hundred users also dropped supportive comments for the talk show host, and many noted how much the throwback reminded them of Ripa and her husband’s days on the now-defunct ABC soap opera.

“This is where my daughter got her name. AMC forever” gushed one fan of the couple and the sudser.

“I grew up watching Hayley & Mateo…” remembered another viewer. “I love you both so much.”

“I have watched you since All My Children. It’s been such a joy to watch you just continue to blossom and find your joy. You are an inspiration.”

“How I remember you both then! Always great chemistry!” wrote a third fan.

Others appreciated how the gorgeous couple has grown even better with age.

“You two were hot, but you both look even better today,” declared one Instagram user.

“Best couple by far on and off TV!” another noted.

Last year, Woman’s Day chronicled Ripa and Consuelos’ love story from the time they met, when 23-year-old Consuelos screen-tested with Ripa when he auditioned for AMC. The two eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and they’ve been married for the past 23 years. Consuelos and Ripa share three children — Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.

After six years as a couple on AMC, Ripa left to take over Kathie Lee Gifford’s spot on Live, and she hosted with Regis Philbin for several years, staying on with several different co-hosts since Regis retired in late 2011. Meanwhile, Consuelos stars on the CW hit, Riverdale, which airs Wednesday nights at 8/7 Central on the network.