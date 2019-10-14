Nancy Pelosi And Lindsey Graham To Issue Resolution Overturning Donald Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Syria Decision

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Lindsey Graham are putting aside their differences to create a joint resolution overturning Donald Trump’s recent decisions on Syria and Turkey. According to Mediaite, the political leaders agreed to “a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.”

Pelosi made an announcement via Twitter on Monday morning that she and Graham had a phone conversation about the controversial situation.

“Pleased to have a conversation with Sen. Lindsey Graham this morning. Our first order of business was to agree that we must have a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately,” she wrote.

She added that the president had effectively given Turkey the “green light” to “unleash ISIS” in the region and called for a stronger sanctions package to mitigate the fallout of Trump’s decision.

Graham confirmed the joint resolution in a tweet.

“I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress. The Speaker indicated to me that time was of the essence,” he wrote.

So far, specific legislation hasn’t been revealed, but Graham confirmed that he would be “working across party lines” to draft sanctions and expressed hope that Trump would be willing to work with Congress on the time-sensitive issue.

Despite being on different sides of the aisle, with Pelosi as the Democratic leader in the House and Graham acting as a prominent figure on the right, the two have both been critical of Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria, which seemingly allowed Turkey to invade the country.

Lawmakers have already introduced several pieces of legislation to address the situation.

Pelosi has been a target of Trump’s attacks in recent weeks after announcing that the House was opening an impeachment inquiry into the president’s interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has threatened to sue Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is spearheading the investigation.

“These are bad, bad people,” Trump said.

The president claimed that he had already discussed suing Schiff with his lawyers and felt that even if the lawsuit wasn’t successful, the public would support his efforts against the political leader.

He also said that he wants to see the two politicians impeached. Trump’s lawyer confirmed that the lawsuit is currently in the research stage.