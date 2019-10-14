‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Wows In The Side Split Wearing A Pink Spandex Sports Bra On Instagram

Mackenzie McKee may well be the unofficial fitness queen of the Teen Mom franchise. The Teen Mom OG star basically lives in the gym, with Mackenzie even having her own fitness line. Life might revolve around three kids and a worryingly-sick mother for this star, but Mackenzie continues her exercise routines regardless of what life throws at her.

Mackenzie wowed her fans earlier this year in leopard-print spandex, but today has the 24-year-old showcasing her girly side. Yes, Mackenzie is wearing pink. More importantly, though, she’s been doing the splits.

Mackenzie’s photo today showed her alone and in the gym. The blonde was seen doing splits and chugging a bottle of water – the drink even got a mention in the star’s caption. Fans saw Mackenzie’s rock-hard muscles in a pretty major way – then again, Mackenzie had picked just the right outfit for showcasing her strength. The mother of three appeared in a cute, pink spandex sports bra, with the sporty upper paired with gray leggings. Mackenzie was also rocking socks and gray sneakers.

As to all that hydration, it looked like Mackenzie was all set. Fans will have noticed that the star had one-gallon jugs of water sitting in front of her. A quick swipe to the right showed her holding two of them.

Mackenzie has had a tough time this year. Mom Angie Douthit is battling Stage 4 lung cancer, and the situation has been breaking Mackenzie’s heart. Fans of the show will know that Angie’s diagnosis came as a terrible shock and a surprise – Angie is a runner and she isn’t a smoker.

Mackenzie’s Instagram has been showing various aspects of her life of late. The star’s motherhood is portrayed, although many updates from Mackenzie focus on fitness – Mackenzie does, after all, run a personal training business. An Instagram post made last month came with empowering words, plus a mention of Mackenzie’s faith.

Loading...

“Be sure that you become the woman who no one else on this earth can determine your happiness but you. I may not know what my future holds, but I am here for the ride and will enjoy everyday.”

“My faith is in God and he knows way better than I do where I belong. No time to waste time being down,” Mackenzie added.

Mackenzie has had fans wanting her as a permanent franchise member, although that doesn’t seem to have been solidified. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.