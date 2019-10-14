Donald Trump Invited Publisher Linked To Violent Fake Video To Oval Office In July, Called Him A ‘Genius’

The publisher linked to an ultra-violent doctored video showing Donald Trump brutally murdering journalists and political foes had scored an Oval Office visit in July, with the president reportedly praising him as a “genius.”

The video, which was published earlier this year, is making waves after it was played by the organizers of a pro-Trump summit at the president’s resort in Miami. The video showed Trump’s face superimposed over a man who goes on a killing spree inside a church, brutally shooting and stabbing to death a series of people with the heads of the president’s foes and logos for news organizations superimposed over their heads. The video was shown during a conference for the pro-Trump political group, one that featured appearances from a number of top surrogates including Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As The Inquisitr reported, the White House “strongly condemned” the video in a statement released on Monday, though noted that Trump himself had not seen it. But just a few months ago, the controversial publisher connected to the video actually scored a visit to the Oval Office.

As the Washington Post reported, the video was adapted from a scene of a church massacre in the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service, and was originally posted to YouTube last year. The video was first posted to a channel with other pro-Trump content linked to a website called MemeWorld. The site’s creator, who goes by the internet handle Carpe Donktum, was invited to the Oval Office in July for a summit of conservative social media figures. There, Donald Trump reportedly praised the video publisher as a “genius.”

Carpe Donktum stood by the video on Monday, refusing to reveal the person’s identity but saying they would remain a contributor to the MemeWorld site.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation, especially as Trump’s frequent attacks on the press and his perceived political enemies have been cited as inspiration for violent acts. Last year, a fervent Trump supporter named Cesar Sayoc mailed explosive devices to members of the media and politicians who had come under attack from Trump on Twitter and at campaign rallies. He later pleaded guilty to 65 federal charges.

Others said that the video shown this weekend could incite more of Trump’s supporters to violence. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke warned that the video “will get people killed” in a message on Twitter.

The organizer for the American Priority Festival and Conference, the three-day event where the video was shown this weekend, posted a message on Monday saying that the video was not approved or seen by the festival’s organizers, and said they condemn all forms of political violence.