‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Revealing Yellow Bathing Suit

Nata Lee looks amazing in nearly everything that she wears, but her 1.8 million Instagram followers seem to especially love when she goes scantily clad with her wardrobe, which she did on Monday as she traded in a bikini for a racy one-piece bathing suit that exposed her cleavage.

In the sexy snapshot, Nata — who has been dubbed as the “World’s Hottest DJ” due to her spinning skills and good looks — appears to be a total smokeshow while leaving little to the imagination in the bright yellow bathing suit. The one-piece boasted thin spaghetti straps and a low cut that flaunted the social media sensation’s toned arms, ample cleavage, and major sideboob. The swimwear was also but high on the hip to showcase the model’s curvy booty and long, lean legs.

Nata wore her long, blonde hair styled in wild, voluminous curls that fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulders as she posed with a sultry stare into the camera. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high socks, and rocked a full face of makeup for the shot.

Nata’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also finished it off by sporting pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

Of course, Nata’s followers were worked up into a frenzy over the steamy pic, which earned over 35,000 likes and more than 300 comments in the first 30 minutes after it was posted for the Russian stunner.

“There are no words to describe how beautiful you are,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Whatever you wear you look gorgeous. Love you,” another adoring social media user stated.

“You are my woman crush every day. You’re gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“A burlap sack would look amazing on you,” another admirer quipped.

Recently, Nata has been sharing some photos of herself at the gym, and revealing that she’s doing a little bit of boxing, which she says is not as easy as it looks.

“Women’s boxing is not a joke but tough and emotional sport! But still, I prefer observing rather than participate in such a thing. Today was the day of semifinals, where 4 participants from Russia have won! I look forward to tomorrow’s finale,” the model recently wrote in the caption of an Instagram post where she donned a pair of tiny white shorts while hanging out by a punching bag.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nata Lee by following the “World’s Hottest DJ” on her social media account.