‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Claims She Was Betrayed By Co-Star Emily Simpson After A ‘Heavy’ Year

Gina Kirschenheiter needed her friend during 'RHOC' Season 14.

Gina Kirschenheiter was bummed out by her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Emily Simpson’s lack of support throughout Season 14.

During an After Show taping for the series, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on October 13, Kirschenheiter opened up about her recent drama with Emily while chatting with producers alongside her co-star and friend Tamra Judge, who has also been feuding with Simpson in recent weeks.

After Simpson set her up with her husband Shane Simpson’s cousin, who was not single at the time, Kirschenheiter admitted that the alleged pity date gone wrong was a big deal to her. As fans saw, Simpson and her husband canceled the date at the last minute due to a broken toe. Later, Kirschenheiter learned the man she was supposed to go out with actually had a girlfriend.

“My first thought was, ‘A f*ckin’ toe?'” Kirschenheiter joked. “You break a toe, and you can’t get in an Uber?! It’s insane to me. Like I don’t accept that excuse.”

“But wasn’t there was more to it, though?” Judge added, seemingly giving a nod to the mystery man’s relationship status.

According to Kirschenheiter, the mystery man she was supposed to be meeting reportedly said that their date was supposed to be “fake” for the cameras. However, as she also explained, she’s not sure if she believes him and doesn’t want to think that Simpson would have set her up on a phony meeting with someone, especially at such a vulnerable point in her life. As she explained, her year was quite “heavy.” When it came to moving on from her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, and getting back to dating, it wasn’t something she took lightly.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kirschenheiter didn’t have the easiest time with her co-stars during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. Not only did she suffer a falling-out with Simpson, she also found herself targeted by Kelly Dodd, who smacked her in the head during what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway in Arizona.

As viewers saw, Dodd smacked Kirschenheiter after Kirschenheiter suggested that Dodd shouldn’t have hit their co-star Shannon Beador on the head with a mallet as she wore a bowl during a prior episode.

To see more of Kirschenheiter, Simpson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.