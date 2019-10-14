Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Rocks Sexy Snakeskin Two-Piece In Sizzling Triple Instagram Update

Devin Brugman is kicking her week off right by dropping some new pieces for her Monday Swimwear collection that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The bikini queen revealed the latest additions to her swimsuit line on Monday, October 14 with a sizzling triple Instagram update that was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers for more reasons than one. In the trio of snaps, the 28-year-old debuted the new snakeskin pieces that just became available for purchase today, noting in the caption that the pattern was “possibly [her] favorite print” from the brand’s new Essentials Collection that launched a few weeks ago.

Devin kicked off the eye-popping upload with a stunning solo shot of her posing on the beach as the golden sunlight poured over her flawless figure. The model sported two items from the newly released pattern, including a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms that left her curvy booty and toned thighs exposed almost in their entirety. Instead of a matching bikini top, the brunette bombshell wore an oversized tunic cover up, which she tied in a knot in the middle of her torso to offer a teasing glimpse at her sculpted abs.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a far scroll to see the model’s impressive bikini body. A swipe to the next photo saw Devin again posing on the beach, though this time she was rocking a full snakeskin two-piece as she lay in the sand. The swimwear consisted of sexy, underwire top that flaunted far more than an eyeful of cleavage, and left her decolletage completely bare thanks to its low, wide neckline. She matched the piece with a different style of bikini bottoms than what was shown off in the previous photo, though the number was equally risque. The cheeky piece offered yet another look at the babe’s curvy booty as she got sandy on the shore, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

The final photo in the post saw Devin joined by her Aussie pal and Monday Swimear co-creator Natasha Oakley, who was also sporting the stunning new snakeskin pattern. Both ladies were captured posing on the beach in more pieces from the new collection, with Devin again in the snakeskin tunic, while Natasha sported a minuscule bikini top and matching sarong skirt that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

To no surprise, the new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was immediately showered with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload racked up over 4,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the Snake collection as well as Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re looking unreal,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin looked “like a dream.”

“My favorite print ever!!! So excited,” commented a third.

Devin often models clothing on her Instagram page from both her own swimwear line as well as other popular retailers. Last week, the babe was in Napa Valley with the brand Revolve and made sure to show off a few pieces from their collection to her fans. One ensemble that the stunner rocked was a tight, low-cut brown dress that hugged her famous curves in all the right ways, driving her followers absolutely wild.