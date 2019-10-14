Sarah Palin Headed To Court After She And Husband Todd Palin Fail To Resolve Divorce

Sarah Palin is heading to court for a divorce trial with estranged husband Todd Palin. According to The Blast, the Alaska politician will face off with Todd in front of a judge on April 6, 2020, for four days of divorce hearings.

Todd filed for divorce from Sarah in September on his 55th birthday – the two have been married for over 30 years. Todd said that the pair wanted to split because of an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.” He is seeking joint custody of their son Trig, who is 11. Their other four children, Bristol, Willow, Piper and Track, are all over the age of 18.

Sarah filed a counterclaim shortly after receiving the divorce petition, claiming that Todd’s allegations aren’t true. So far, there have been no specifics about what caused the breach or what Sarah feels is an unfair depiction of her behavior since the couple has agreed to keep the case out of the public eye with sealed court papers, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Sarah’s counter-filing means that the two disagree on the fundamentals of the divorce claim and, now, a judge will be brought in to mediate the separation.

Sarah is represented by Lori Colbert, a “high-powered Alaska attorney,” while Todd is represented by Kimberlee Colbo, who represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from their son Bristol Palin.

The pair married in 1988 when Todd was a fisherman. They came into the public eye after Sarah was tapped to run as Arizona Senator John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 election. She has stayed in limelight as a right-leaning talking head championing various conservative issues. She also starred in her own reality show called Sarah Palin’s Alaska, which aired for eight episodes.

Most recently, Sarah got into a back-and-forth with Alyssa Milano after the actress and reality show host compared Donald Trump’s slogan to white supremacist groups, as The Inquisitr reported previously. Milano said that the red MAGA hat was akin to a white KKK hood.

“Alyssa, did you not know white hoods represented hatred for minorities and ‘handicapped’ children and adults whom the hooded KKK and white supremacists deemed unworthy of life?” Palinwrote. “So… from your warped Hollywood perch are you including MAGA-wearing moms of Native American kids (like mine) AND ‘different’ children (like mine) in your intolerant, prejudiced, gag-inducing rhetoric?”

At this point, it is estimated that Sarah is worth $12 million and Todd is reportedly seeking half of their assets.