Cosplay Sensation Erica Fett Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie For Her 2.3 Million Instagram Fans

Erica Fett often treats her legion of Instagram fans by going back and forth between cosplay and lingerie photos. Judging by the engagements her different posts get, her followers seem to enjoy either theme just as much.

On Sunday, the model and cosplay sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself sporting lacy lingerie that will surely send pulses everywhere racing. Those wishing to take a peek at the NSFW post can do so here.

The photo shows the model down on hardwood floor as she leans against an elegant, vintage red velvet sofa. According to the geotag she included with her post, the snap was captured in London, United Kingdom.

Fett is sporting a see-through one-piece lingerie set that features a triangle top that ties up behind her neck. The set also boasts high-cut legs that sit high on her hips, helping accentuate her hourglass figure. Her full, wide lower body contrasts with her slender midsection, while her strong thighs are front and center.

Since going live, the post — which Fett shared with her impressive 2.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 36,600 likes and upwards of 880 comments in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the cosplayer and model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“So pretty,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

“Pretty angel,” chimed in another fan, including a few double pink heart emoji after the message.

“You’re so incredibly gorgeous!!!!!!” said a third user, adding some heart eyes emoji and double pink hearts following the words.

In addition to lingerie shots, Fett also likes to express her love for video games and cosplay on her Instagram page. Before sharing her most recent post, Fett took to the social media feed to share a snapshot of her take on her favorite horror character: Freddie Krueger. Fett is rocking a striped black and red crop top featuring long sleeves and a large cutout in the middle that shows off quite a bit of her cleavage, putting her famous buxom physique on display.

She teamed her top with a pair of lacy red lingerie bottoms that sit high on her sides, helping highlight her voluptuous upper body. She completed her look with Krueger’s iconic glove and hat.