Dolly Castro Shows Off Her Famous Curves In Insanely Tight Yoga Pants

The temperatures may be calling off, but Dolly Castro is still heating up Instagram with photos that show her looking smoking hot in just about everything she wears. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the fitness bombshell rocked a pair of leather pants and a cute crop top. On Monday, she updated her account with a snap in which she looked incredible in a black crop top and a skintight pair of yoga pants.

In the snap, Dolly was in her kitchen. Her crop top and yoga pants hugged her curves in all the right places. It may have been a simple gym outfit, but Dolly made it look sensational. The tight clothing accentuated her hourglass shape as well as her voluptuous chest and curvy derriere.

Dolly’s makeup featured a dark brow, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and matte lipstick. She wore a mustard color on her nails. The beauty’s long hair was down as she flashed a bright smile for the camera.

Dolly had one hand on a container of 1st Phorm pumpkin spice latte meal replacement powder. She held a muffin in her other hand, which was made from the powder. In the post’s caption, Dolly provided a recipe for the muffins and asked her followers to tell her what they think of it if they tried it.

Some followers said they would try the recipe. Other fans left behind fire emoji while some couldn’t help but comment on how incredible Dolly looked.

“You look amazing girl,” one follower wrote.

“Wow very gorgeous,” said another fan.

“You are so beautiful,” commented another admirer.

Dolly is a spokesperson for 1st Phorm, but there is no doubt that the brunette bombshell puts in the hard work necessary to keep her body in shape. She often shares snap of her working out in the gym. In addition, she regularly shares upbeat and inspirational posts.

Loading...

Earlier in the week, she shared a post in which she was in the gym, preparing for a workout. She encouraged her followers to live their best life by doing things that help them become who they want to be.

To be the person we want to be, we have to do the things that person would do. Let’s stop procrastinating & let’s get things done every day that get us closer to be that person we want to be.

Fans wanting to keep up with Dolly can follow her Instagram account.