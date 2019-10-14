Swedish Instagram Model Anna Nystrom Goes Pantless, Rocking Only A White Tank & Socks In Sultry New Shot

Leave it to Swedish model Anna Nystrom to turn heads in another NSFW ensemble.

There’s no doubt that the blond bombshell is one of the hottest models on the planet, boasting a following of over 8.3 million on Instagram alone. Anna is certainly no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure on the platform, and the model has definitely proven that pretty much no photo is off-limits. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Anna stuns in a shot that was taken at her home in Sweden.

In the sultry new image, Anna stands in front of a window in her home. The model looks down in the photo, showing off a beautiful face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Nystrom wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, completing the look with a thin headband to keep her hair out of her face.

The Swedish beauty has her killer figure on full display in the image while wearing a low-cut white tank top that dips low into her chest — showing off plenty of cleavage. Nystrom appears to be pant-less in the photo, completing the look with a pair of cream-colored socks and a slightly sheer top. The photo has only been live on her account for under an hour, but it’s earning the star a ton of attention with over 35,000 likes and well over 500 comments.

Many fans took to the photo to let Anna know that she looks amazing, while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and simply raved over the image with emoji instead.

“You look like an angel,” one fan gushed with a heart-eye emoji at the end.

“Anna you are literally the hottest model on Instagram. I love you so very much,” another loyal fan commented.

“Wow looking a little angel,” another wrote, referring to the nearly all-white ensemble.

Last week, Anna traded in her tank top for something a little bit more revealing. As The Inquisitr reported, the model stood front and center in the image, as she posed with some big, leafy green trees just behind her. The model faced her backside to the camera while she showed off her insanely sculpted figure in a tight-fitting white one-piece. In the caption of the shot, she told fans that they can find her in the jungle, and needless to say, the photo was a hit — racking up over 4,000 comments and 270,000-plus likes.

Be sure give Anna a follow on Instagram to keep up with all of her social media shares.