WWE News: Tyson Fury’s Boxing Manager Is Not Happy About His WWE Match

Tyson Fury will make his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel later this month, but his manager was unaware that his client was planning to wrestle until he’d accepted the match.

As reported by talkSPORT, Frank Warren opened up about Fury’s upcoming match against Braun Strowman, where he revealed that he wasn’t involved in the decision making process.

“What can you say? He went out there to watch it and the next minute he’s involved in it, it’s unbelievable.”

The incident Warren is referring to took place on the premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, where Fury was in attendance as a spectator. During an eight-man tag team match, however, Strowman confronted the boxer and it almost led to a brawl between the pair.

Fury then appeared on the subsequent episode of Monday Night Raw, where he and Strowman came to blows and had to be separated by the WWE locker room. Since then, Fury has been training hard at the Performance Center ahead of the big match.

With Fury also set to face Deontay Wilder in February, Warren is understandably worried that his WWE match will lead to an injury that interferes with his main career. However, the manager did state that he has no control over the boxer’s actions.

“I’d prefer he didn’t do it because it could jeopardize his boxing career. But he’s doing it and he’s his own man. In some ways I suppose it’s keeping him focused and keeping fit and well. It’s not like he’s a baby, he’s 30 years of age.”

As documented by Mirror, Wilder also had some thoughts to share on his opponent’s WWE deal. He described Fury as ‘laughable’ for calling himself the champion, and claimed that he laughed when Strowman said he’d knock him out.

Fury and Wilder’s upcoming fight is highly anticipated. The pair fought to a draw last year, so the 2020 bout will determine who’s the better fighter of the two men provided there’s a clear winner this time.

Before the fight can go ahead, though, Wilder mustdefend his title against Luis Ortiz. The deal for the Fury and Wilder fight included each man winning two interim bouts before the occasion.

Fury has already completed his part of the agreement, having defeated Tom Schwarz in June and Otto Wallin earlier this month. Wilder, meanwhile, beat Dominic Breazeale in May and now must overcome his final obstacle before the Fury match goes ahead.