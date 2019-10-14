‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Sparks Pregnancy Rumors, Brittany Cartwright Weighs In

Could Ariana Madix be expecting?

Is Ariana Madix pregnant?

Days after the Vanderpump Rules star headed to Las Vegas to attended the 3rd annual JBL Fest, an exclusive, three-day music experience, at JEWEL Nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino, with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, rumors are swirling in regards to a potential pregnancy.

“Ariana looks pregnant,” a fan wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo shared by Brittany Cartwright.

During the event, Madix and Cartwright were joined by their partners, Sandoval and Jax Taylor, respectively, as well as other Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Kate Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Kristen Doute.

After the first fan pointed out that Madix appeared to be sporting a baby bump as she posed alongside her co-stars, another fan suggested that her supposed bump could have simply been the “camera angle.”

Cartwright fired back at the strange rumors.

“I don’t think she does but it would [definitely] be just an angle she is tiny tiny and gorgeous,” Cartwright explained.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Madix and Cartwright were seen sitting down with one another during Season 7 to discuss their future plans for kids and during their chat, Madix made it crystal clear that she did not ever want to be pregnant. She also said that she doesn’t see herself ever wanting any children. Meanwhile, Cartwright said that she hoped she and Taylor would have three children.

Although Madix has openly discussed her thoughts on pregnancies and family planning on Vanderpump Rules numerous times, she becomes fed up with the issue earlier this year and vented about her frustrations on Twitter. As The Inquisitr shared at the time, Madix took to her Twitter page after being asked about babies in February.

“When [Tom Sandoval] and I do press interviews together, I get asked about babies and he gets asked about TomTom and future career plans. I’m putting this out there now: I will walk out of any situation where this happens from now on. I have goals. I work hard. Ask me about it,” she wrote, according to a report from Bravo TV’s Personal Space.

While Sandoval did say during one episode of the show that not having kids would be a deal breaker, he appears to have changed his tune on the issue and purchased a new home with Madix earlier this year.

Madix and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.