No Doubt 2020 Tour To Celebrate Iconic Album ‘Tragic Kingdom’ Might Happen

Last week, No Doubt’s iconic album, Tragic Kingdom, turned 24-years-old, which The Inquisitr reported. Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of the band, uploaded the album artwork to her Instagram page and thanked everyone who had listened to the record.

The drummer, Adrian Young, also shared a photo of artwork to his Instagram account and implied that they might reunite for a tour in his caption.

“Tragic Kingdom is 24-years-old! Great memories of that record and tour. Let’s do some shows to celebrate the 25th next year! #tk25tour?” he wrote.

The post has racked up more than 6,400 likes and over 800 comments from excited fans.

“YESSS PLEAAAAASE, COME TO EUROPE,” one passionate user wrote in capital letters.

“Woooooooow, I’ve got goosebumps. I will go wherever you guys play just to see you, I’m serious,” another shared.

“OMG Adrian don’t play with my emotions LOL!!!!!” a third mentioned.

“That would be amazing!!!!” a fourth fan commented adding multiple flame emoji.

“You just KNOW we’d all lose our minds. We’re all here waiting,” a fifth follower remarked.

In honor of its anniversary, Tony Kanal, the band’s bassist, posted a photo to Instagram of them all on stage a few months before the groundbreaking album was released. He reminisced over the time they embarked on a tour lasting over two and a half years before making it big time.

“It was an incredible rocket ship that we were all riding together. Such a precious time for us, a true celebration of music and friendship that I will always be grateful for,” the “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker stated.

To date, No Doubt has released six albums since 1992 — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove. Their last release was seven years ago in 2012.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom record was their breakthrough moment. The album was a worldwide success and sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified diamond.

Gwen currently performs in her own Las Vegas residency named after one of their signature singles, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. She kicked off the show in June 2018, which has enjoyed four legs so far. Next year, the residency will come to an end in May.

No Doubt still has a loyal following of fans who listen to their music around the world. On Spotify, they currently have more than 5.2 million monthly listeners.

The band’s Instagram account is updated regularly with lots of throwback content. To stay up to date with what might be coming next for No Doubt, follow their page.