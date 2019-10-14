‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Ordered To Court Following Battery And Deadly Weapon Charges

Amber Portwood has been ordered to show up in court on October 31 to appear before a judge after being arrested for domestic violence and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. According to The Blast, the Teen Mom star will have to appear in an Indiana court after being denied the return of her $2,000 bond.

Amber was arrested after reportedly getting into a physical argument with baby daddy Andrew Glennon. During the fight, she was allegedly verbally abusive, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and she apparently frightened Glennon after she pulled out a machete during her rage.

Prosecutors have been building a case against the reality star after shocking audio from the reported battle between the couple was leaked. As The Inquisitr reported, the audio reveals a woman said to be Amber berating a man thought to be Andrew. In the audio, the woman can also be heard hitting the man in the face. All of this allegedly took place while Andrew was holding the couple’s 1-year-old son.

The call starts with a man crying out after allegedly being hit in the face before the female in the recording begins berating the man verbally.

“I hit people who can’t shut their f**king mouth!” the woman in the recording shouts.

When the man replies that he had kept quiet, the woman responded with more anger.

“No you didn’t shut your goddamn mouth, no you didn’t honey. No you didn’t you senile ret**d! No, you f**king didn’t. You kept going, going and going, just like the other f**king night!” the woman in the recording yelled.

The man asks the woman to stop yelling because their baby is present, but the woman continues to yell.

To help bolster their case, prosecutors are reportedly using audio, video, and text messages.

“Prosecutors seem to be building quite the case against Portwood. They recently entered ’emails, audio’ and video into the court record,” a report said. “They will be using the messages and other documents against Portwood in court. Prosecutors previously listed evidence as audio from the July 5 incident with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.”

Prosecutors also have nearly two dozen photographs of Andrew’s injuries and video from their camera.

Andrew has filed for custody of their child and is asking the court to allow him to move to California. Amber is asking that baby James stay in Indiana. Amber claims that Andrew has moved on to other women, though he denies the report.