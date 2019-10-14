Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Flashes Massive Cleavage While Showing Off Her Gorgeous Post-Baby Body

Samantha Hoopes has traded in her bikini for burp rags, at least for now. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is reveling in her role as a new mother, but she’s not letting that stop her from being one of the most gorgeous women on Instagram.

On Monday, Samantha took to social media to share a photo of herself holding her baby boy, George, as they dined together at a restaurant. The bikini model looked happy and stunning as she smiled for the camera in a tight cleavage-baring top.

Hoopes wore the form-fitting black top with a Fendi cropped fur coat over top. The ensemble hugged Samantha’s epic curves and showcased her post-baby body.

Samantha’s long, blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders. She also wore a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, bright eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the caption of the snap, Samantha gushed over being a mother to her little boy, revealing that she feels so blessed to have her son in her life.

Samantha’s over 1 million Instagram followers also loved the snap, which earned nearly 4,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted online.

Meanwhile, it looks like Samantha is adjusting well to life as a mother, which she revealed in the caption of another Instagram post, was something that she always dreamed of being.

“I know I’m that obsessed crazy Mom now! This experience of pregnancy, labor and taking care of my son has been life changing and the best experience of my life! From a young age my goal in life was always to be a Milf when other kids wanted to be doctors. I can say dreams do come true as long as you work everyday for that dream and make it your reality! I can’t even believe the love that I have for my son. Shout out to all the hard working Mom’s out there! Strongest hardest working people there are! Keep up the good work,” Hoopes told her loyal followers.

Samantha went on to reveal that she plans to work hard in the gym to get her body back in shape following the birth of her son and that she can’t wait to share all of her experiences with her fans through vlogging.

Meanwhile, those who want to see more of Samantha Hoopes’ life as a new mom and stunning bikini model should follow her Instagram account.