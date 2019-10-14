‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bursts Out Of Her Bra On Instagram

Maitland Ward is definitely channeling her sexy side. The former Boy Meets World star has been making headlines for entering the adult entertainment industry, with social media posts from the 42-year-old definitely appearing to reflect her racy side.

Maitland recently lifted up her shirt for an Instagram update. Today might have brought less action in terms of body language, but Maitland didn’t hold back with her caption.

The photo showed the redhead in selfie mode and appearing to be in her bathroom. Maitland was seen in a sexy two-piece comprised of a plunging bra and matching panties. The bra was definitely providing a busty look, with fans seeing the star’s assets somewhat bursting out, although Maitland seemed happy to flaunt those fabulous curves. The rosy pink lingerie set also boasted woven embellishments and satin straps, with an underwire finish. Maitland posed for her photo with a smile — while her facial expression wasn’t too racy, things definitely steamed up with the emoji used to accompany the image.

Maitland also appeared with her trademark red hair worn down, and also sported a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeliner and pink eyeshadow to match her lingerie, alongside defined brows. The star held her smartphone in her left hand, with her right held near her thigh.

The post definitely appears to have gotten noticed, as it racked up over 7,000 likes in just 20 minutes.

Maitland has been pretty vocal about her career change. The sweetheart sitcom days are a thing of the past for this star, although Maitland has defended her decision to enter the adult industry, and she’s made headlines for her first Drive movie. As Complex reports, Maitland feels that her move fits where she is in her life.

“It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me,” she said.

Loading...

“I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before—really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo,” the star added.

Maitland recently appeared at Comic-Con, where she wore a fun and bold-red racer girl jumpsuit with a yellow zip. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date on Maitland and her sexy look can follow her Instagram.