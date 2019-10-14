‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Slams Emily Simpson For ‘Playing Victim’ Over Comments Made Amid Weight Loss

Tamra Judge shared a series of tweets responding to her co-star.

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, attempted to help Emily Simpson with her weight concerns during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but now, Tamra is calling out Emily for “playing victim.”

On Twitter, after a fan suggested that Emily is not “obese” with 34 percent body fat and another added that she looks healthy and gorgeous, Tamra wondered why Emily had asked for her help in the first place.

“[Then why] did she ask for our help?” Tamra asked.

According to Tamra, the health of a person isn’t based solely on their weight. Instead, it has to do with their percentage of body fat. And, if that number is over a certain amount, even if the person’s weight is low, they may not be healthy at all.

“You can be 120 lbs and have 35% body fat. It’s not healthy. Educate yourself. It’s not about how you look!!!” Tamra, who owns a gym in Orange County, explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Tamra has been a fitness buff for some time and has actually entered and won a fitness competition. So, when it comes to health and fitness, she knows her stuff.

In a second tweet, Tamra was seen responding to Emily, thanking a woman who pointed out that Tamra’s opinion of Emily’s weight was allegedly incorrect.

“You are unbelievable,” Tamra told Emily. “We try to help you and I’ve seen multiple tweet of yours that are not nice. Eddie spent over an hour with you talking health & nutrition. No one made you get on the scale! You love playing victim and it’s getting old!!!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily faced allegations of having Photoshopped her Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 cast photo in July after the trailer was released and quickly fought back against the claims on her Instagram page. In a post to her fans and followers, Emily slammed her haters for suggesting that she edited her photo to make herself look 50 pounds thinner than she actually was and confirmed her dress was a medium.

Emily also said that she loved her curves and didn’t understand why so many people have sent her such “mean, cruel and vicious” statements about her weight.

To see more of Tamra, Emily, and their co-stars, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.