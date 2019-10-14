‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Puts On A Busty Show In Tiny Little Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko is known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by many online, and much like Kim, she’s not afraid to show off her impressive curves while modeling a skimpy bikini, which is exactly what she did in her latest Instagram update.

Anastasiya kicked off the brand new week with a bikini photo for her 10 million-plus followers to enjoy. The social media sensation stunned in a pale pink bikini as she soaked up some sun while lounging on a yacht.

The bikini flaunted Anastasiya’s massive cleavage, as she struck a pose for the camera. The tiny two-piece also showcased the model’s flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy booty, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Anastasiya wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders while blowing in the wind. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized orange-tinted sunglasses, and rocked a natural makeup look in the process.

Anastasiya’s glam look included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pale pink lips to match her bikini.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous ocean scene and a blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen.

Of course, Anastasiya’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the racy photo, which earned over 13,000 likes and 400 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

“You look fantastic,” one of Anastasiya’s followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“Babe,” a third comment read.

“Lovely,” another social media user remarked.

Back in 2016, Anastasiya spoke to The Daily Mail about the comparisons to Kardashian, revealing that she’s at a much higher level than the American reality TV star.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me. Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim,” Anastasiya told the outlet.

She also dished on her body, which she claims can’t be measured against Kim’s for many reasons, one of which is that she’s never had plastic surgery.

“My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face,” she added.

Fans can see more of “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko by following the busty model on her Instagram account.