Richard Huckle, Called One Of Britain’s Worst Pedophiles For Abusing 200 Children, Stabbed To Death In Prison

Richard Huckle, who was called one of Britain’s worst pedophiles after being convicted of abusing up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison.

As the Independent reported, the 33-year-old Huckle was murdered at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on Sunday after being stabbed with a makeshift blade. Huckle was found dead in his cell, the report noted. The exact details of the attack are not known, including exactly when the attack took place or who may have been involved.

A judge had given Huckle 22 life sentences in 2016 for a record number of child abuse charges, and the British man was accused of bragging about his crimes online as he shared images of the abuse on the deep web. As the report noted, the Kent resident created what he called “Pedopoints” that he awarded to himself for different acts of abuse against young children. This “Pedopoints ledger” helped investigators uncover the wide range of abuses, tallying hundreds of children from Christian communities in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

As the report noted, Huckle first traveled to Malaysia when he was 19 and began grooming children for abuse while posing as a Christian teacher and philanthropist. While he was earning the trust of the children and their families, Huckle was also bragging about his abuse online.

“Impoverished kids are definitely much easier to seduce than middle-class Western kids,” he once wrote in an online post giving instructions on how to abuse children.

He added more advice to would-be pedophiles, “If you really want to fully embrace child love, poverty is the way to go.”

The report noted that investigators uncovered Huckle’s well-documented posts about the abuse and his connection to other predators on the deep web. In one post, he sought crowd funding to release images of a 3-year-old girl that he abused. Followers gave 105 percent of the target he sought in Bitcoin, the report noted.

The BBC reported that Huckle was putting together a how-to manual on child abuse at the time he was arrested in 2014.

Loading...

Huckle’s crime gained worldwide attention when the BBC produced a documentary about him, showing how he groomed children from impoverished backgrounds. In the documentary, investigators said that there was still more abuse going on across Britain and called for more investigations of potential abuses in the U.K., the BBC noted.

Authorities said that Richard Huckle’s murder remains under investigation. They have not announced if there are any suspects.