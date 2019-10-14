Donald Trump Slammed For Failing To Wish Tiffany Trump Happy Birthday Publicly

Yesterday was a big day for President Donald Trump, and he posted plenty on social media. Among many things, he wished the United States Navy Happy Birthday. There’s one glaring exception from Trump’s public posts, though, and people across the internet noticed. The president failed to wish his daughter, Tiffany Trump, a happy birthday on social media for her 26th yesterday.

Tiffany’s sister, Ivanka Trump, 37, took to Instagram to express her birthday wishes with a cute throwback picture of them together. The elder Trump daughter also noted that Tiffany grew up into an amazing woman even though Ivanka had plenty of babysitting fails as they grew up. Her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, who celebrates her 37th birthday today, also took to social media to wish Tiffany a great day. This morning, Tiffany took to Instagram and returned her sister-in-law’s birthday wishes with a special post.

However, glaringly absent from the birthday wishes to Tiffany is one from her dad. Of course, it’s entirely possible that President Trump told his second daughter a happy birthday privately. People reported that earlier this year, the president did not mention Barron Trump’s 13th birthday on social media while First Lady Melania Trump, the president’s third wife, did.

However, on January 6 of this year, Trump did take to Instagram to wish his son, Eric Trump, a happy 35th. Similarly, the president posted an Instagram happy birthday to Donald Trump Jr. on his 41st birthday on December 31, 2018.

“Happy Birthday @ivankatrump, so proud of you!” Trump wrote last October 30 for Ivanka’s 37th celebration.

Donald Trump’s three oldest children, whom he shares with his first wife, Ivana Trump, played an active role in the president’s campaign, and they’ve also been visible with him as he’s served as president. People reported that Tiffany, who is Trump’s only child with his second wife, Marla Maples, played a less active role in her father’s campaign and subsequent presidency.

Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, made a big deal of her daughter’s birthday on Instagram. She shared a video of herself and Tiffany’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos, carrying a giant bouquet of roses and a large balloon bouquet for the birthday girl. Maples promised her daughter plenty of surprises for their celebration, and the proud mother shared a cute throwback picture of Tiffany as a child.

In another fun post, the mother of one, who is 55 years old, actually did a cartwheel to show her excitement over Tiffany’s big day.

Loading...

Not surprisingly, at least some critics of President Trump took the time to blast him for appearing to forget to mention Tiffany of the same day he remembered the U.S. Navy’s birthday.

“But what about Tiffany?!!?? Poor Tiffany, the forgotten Trump daughter, born Oct. 13, 1993,” replied writer and editor Anita Creamer to the president on his Navy post.

Other Twitter users and news outlets also noticed that President Trump didn’t publically acknowledge his daughter’s birthday. In Style also noted that the president didn’t wish his wife, Melania, happy birthday on social media this year either.

Tiffany appeared to have a great day yesterday, and she shared many of the happy birthday wishes she received on her Instagram story.