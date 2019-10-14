Helena Christensen & ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Post Photos Of Their Lookalike Son As He Turns 20

The supermodel's son looks exactly like her, but he shares some traits with his famous dad, too.

Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus are celebrating the 20th birthday of their son, Mingus Lucien Reedus. And it’s clear from recent photos of him that Mingus shares physical traits with both of his famous parents.

The supermodel, 50, and The Walking Dead star both paid tribute to their son on Instagram, and their friendly responses to each other’s posts also show that they are still on good terms more than 15 years after their split.

Christensen shared a slideshow of photos of Mingus from his childhood and up until his high school graduation last year. The pics show that he inherited his model mom’s good looks as he posed with famous pals like Iggy Pop. The first photo of the mother and son with their dog shows just much Mingus looks like his famous mom.

Reedus, who just started his 10th season playing Daryl Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead, also posted a series of photos of his son, whom he described as “the coolest.”

While Mingus does look a little bit like his dad, it appears his mom’s supermodel features overpowered the gene pool.

In the comments section of Reedus’ post, Christensen wrote, “Our baby boy is a young man and I love him more than anything.”

In return, Reedus, and his recent love, Diane Kruger, both posted heart emoji on the proud mama’s post.

Christensen and Reedus met at a party through a mutual friend, photographer Yelena Yemchuk, and dated from 1998 to 2003. After their split, they worked together to co-parent their son, according to The New York Post.

“When Mingus was smaller, it was a little harder, going from two places,” Reedus told the Post in 2014. “[Now,] he has the best of both worlds. The only hard part is, ‘Where are his sweatpants? Are they at your house or at my house?'”

Of Christensen, The Walking Dead star added, “She’s a really cool girl. She’s really smart and we laugh at the same crap.”

The trio posed together for a family photo in honor of Mingus’ high school graduation last year, as can be seen in Christensen’s slideshow.

In 2002, Christensen told The Guardian that she was in no hurry to have more kids because she wanted to “enjoy this time” with Mingus, who she named after legendary jazzman Charles Mingus.

“It’s the hardest and most beautiful job,” Christensen said of motherhood.

Reedus, meanwhile, welcomed a second child, a daughter, with Kruger last November.