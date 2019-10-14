Janet Jackson Gets Cozy In Winter Clothing In Rare New Photo On The Streets Of London

Janet Jackson treated fans to a new photo of herself and it seems the star has her winter wardrobe ready.

Janet, who is notoriously private, shared a photo of herself on Instagram where she was on the streets of London, according to the post’s geotag. She was prepared for the cold weather, covering up in a green-colored puffer jacket. She also wore a black shirt that was barely visible beneath the jacket and black sweatpants. She completed the look with black and white sneakers and a black hat. She looked really cozy as she kept a low-profile, posing against a tree trunk with water and boats behind her. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon smiled in the shot while wearing her curly locks down.

Earlier this year, Janet turned 53-years-old, though she continues to prove that age is just a number.

In the space of a day, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Comfy jacket! Send it to me please,” one user wrote.

“Nice and bundled up,” another shared.

“EMPRESS we need your new album,” a third demanded adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Yesssss muva!!! You look so cute and comfy,” remarked a fourth fan.

“So gorgeous!!! You haven’t aged not one bit,” a fifth follower commented.

Last month, Janet’s iconic album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turned 30-years-old, per The Inquisitr.

The album became the only record to have seven singles enter the top five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart — “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “Black Cat,” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” — and remains the only album to produce No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart in three separate calendar years.

To celebrate its legacy, Janet is currently embarking on a tour around the world. Her next stop will be in Australia next month.

Backstage at her show in San Francisco at the Chase Center, Janet uploaded a photo of herself looking stage-ready. The Inquisitr reported on her very ’90s style. The “Just A Little While” songstress wore a pair of jeans, an unbuttoned flannel shirt, and a gray t-shirt worn over top of a long-sleeved black shirt. She wrapped herself with another flannel shirt around her waist, a similar look to what she was known for back in the day.

Many decades into her career, Janet’s music has proven to still be popular, listened to by many around the world. On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.4 million monthly listeners.

To stay up to date with Janet, fans can follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 3.8 million followers.