Plus-Sized Model Ashley Alexiss Wows In Colorful & Low-Cut Dress As She Compares People To Butterflies

Once again, plus-sized model Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Ashley works as a partner with a number of different clothing retailers and she regularly promotes them on her page while rocking some incredibly sexy outfits. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of 1.8 million-plus fans, Ashley sizzles as she poses in stunning dress.

In the shot, the model does not disclose to fans exactly where she is, though it appears to be a tropical location as she poses on a wooden boardwalk with the ocean and a number of little tiki huts just behind her. Ashley appears front and center in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and at her back and giving a slight smile into the camera. For the most part, the model appears to be makeup-free, still looking gorgeous as her natural beauty shines through.

The bombshell completes her look with a beautiful green, orange, and blue dress that is extremely low-cut — leaving little to the imagination as it dips low into her chest. Ashley holds the bottom of the dress with her hands, giving the effect of butterfly wings flapping in the wind, which is something that she also mentions in the caption of the photo.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s garnered a lot of attention for the popular model, amassing over 15,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to ask Ashley where she is in the shot while countless others raved over her stunning dress. A few more simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Simply stunning! So natural looking! Great shot!” one fan raved with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful lady,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful dress, where can we find it,” one more asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ashley sizzled in another stunning outfit, this time swapping out color for basic black and white. In the snapshot that was shared for her loyal fans, Ashley was all smiles as she looked into the camera while riding a green bike with a smoothie attached to the top. The model wore her long, blond locks down and straight, as well as a beautiful face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter. Ashley’s killer figure was on display in the image in a curve-hugging houndstooth dress that fit her like a glove.

That post garnered over 15,000 likes.