Anna Duggar Reportedly ‘Frantic’ At Museum When She Couldn’t Find Her 2-Year-Old Son

Counting On star Anna Duggar was reportedly “frantic” after almost losing her 2-year-old son Mason Duggar while she, husband Josh Duggar, and their five children were visiting a Los Angeles museum with his extended family.

The pregnant 31-year-old and her in-laws were in California to visit Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who moved there from their Texas home earlier this year. The family went on an outing to the Autry Museum in Los Angeles on October 8 when the reality star became fearful when the toddler was momentarily out of her sight.

Radar Online reported that Anna was frantically heard asking, “Where’s Mason?” when she could not locate her son. The story claimed she asked her Duggar sisters-in-law, all preteen girls, where the little boy was as they were supposed to be keeping a watchful eye on him. Thankfully, it appeared that the little boy was with Anna’s sister-in-law Jinger Duggar in another room of the museum. The momentary scare was likely frightening for the mom of five with another baby on the way, but she was happily reunited with her son.

The news and gossip outlet claimed that at the time of the momentarily scary event, Anna’s husband Josh Duggar was in another room of the museum with his father, Jim Bob Duggar, and did not know of the events that transpired.

A source who spoke to Radar claimed that Anna appeared to be handling most of the parental duties herself during the outing, saying that Josh was “oblivious” to the drama.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the reality star posted a photo with her husband and children to Instagram, a rare occurrence on social media, as the clan attended an Arkansas Razorbacks football game in Fayetteville. Josh, Anna, and four of their five children were in the photo, including Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, and Meredith, 4.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar have weathered some turbulent times in their long relationship.

Back in 2015, it was revealed in a story broken by In Touch Magazine that Josh Duggar was involved in an incident where he reportedly inappropriately touched four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was just 13-years-old. Just months later, it was revealed the reality star had an account on the dating website Ashley Madison, a place where married men and women could find a relationship outside their marriage.

Loading...

The fallout of this shocking news rocked Duggar fans to the core, and TLC subsequently canceled the family’s series 19 Kids and Counting from the network’s schedule of shows due to the scandal. The couple then split for a period of six months while Josh received treatment for his addictions to pornography at a faith-based treatment center. At that time, Anna moved in with her Duggar in-laws for assistance with the couple’s children.

Four years after the scandal, Anna and Josh appear to be in a happy relationship and continue to grow their family. Their sixth child is due shortly.

Counting On airs its newest season beginning October 15 on TLC.