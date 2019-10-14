Alexis Bellino Reveals If She Would Return To ‘RHOC,’ Reacts To Tamra Judge Rumors

Is Tamra Judge blocking her return?

Would Alexis Bellino ever reprise her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

While chatting with Hollywood Life at the Skybar at Mondrian, where We TV was celebrating the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premiere, Bellino, who appeared alongside her friend Emily Simpson on the October 8 episode of the Bravo TV reality series, said that while she would love to be featured on the show in a cameo role in the future, she wasn’t so sure about returning full-time.

“I really feel like that chapter has turned for me,” Bellino explained. “I love the time I’ve had on there, I learned a lot too. It was a great experience and I will do another cameo, but that book has closed. I have three kids now and we’re busy.”

According to Bellino, she and her new boyfriend, Andy “Drew” Bohn, who she went public with on Instagram in February of this year, have their hands full with her three children, including her 11-year-old twins, daughters Melania and Mackenna, and her 12-year-old son, James.

Bellino is also busy promoting her role on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which premiered last Friday night.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Bellino ended her marriage to ex-husband Jim Bellino last year after 13 years. During her four-year stint on the series, Bellino’s marriage was featured, as were her friendships with Gretchen Rossi and her other co-stars.

Continuing on to Hollywood Life, Bellino said that she simply doesn’t have enough time in her schedule to appear full-time on a show. As she explained, she barely has time for Bohn, and he’s “the most important thing.”

Also during her interview with Hollywood Life, Bellino reacted to the recent rumors suggesting Tamra Judge is the reason she wouldn’t return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Radar Online report last week claimed that while Andy Cohen had personally reached out to Bellino in hopes of having her return, she turned down the role because she didn’t want to be featured alongside Judge.

“Well, I 100 percent would never do the show if she was on it. And I 99.9 percent wouldn’t do the show if she wasn’t on it,” Bellino said in response to the report.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on We TV.