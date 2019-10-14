LeAnn Rimes Lets It All Hang Out In Plunging Dress While Celebrating The Full Moon

LeAnn Rimes is a full-on mood goddess in her latest Instagram update. The gorgeous singer posed for a photo while wearing a stunning, cleavage-baring dress over the weekend, celebrating the vibes she was getting from the full moon.

In the sexy snapshot, LeAnn glows as she stands in the doorway of a log cabin wearing a champagne-colored dress with a plunging neckline. The long-sleeved gown flaunted the singer’s ample cleavage and tiny waist as she gave a sultry stare up at the moon.

The singer wore her long, blond hair down and pushed over her shoulder as she covered her golden locks with a tan hat, giving off some serious Stevie Nicks vibes. The glam of her look contrasted beautifully with the rustic venue she posed in front of.

LeAnn also donned a full face of makeup for the pic, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, LeAnn’s followers adored the photo, which gained nearly 8,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Stunning,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” stated a third fan.

“Love the dress,” another comment read.

Recently, LeAnn has been working hard on some new music and has even been rocking venues all over the country with her performances.

During an interview with The Aspen Times, she opened up about singing one of her biggest hits, “Something’s Gotta Give,” with her fans.

“It’s really intimate. I love having that with an audience. I think people really have a moment of getting to know me and hopefully it’s a great show of fantastic music,” she said of her recent performances.

Loading...

In addition, LeAnn revealed that she’s always growing and expanding as an artist, claiming that she’s become a better songwriter as of late.

“The LeAnn Rimes that’s done all the things I’ve done, it’s fantastic, but there’s this other side that’s just LeAnn, this songwriter that’s just developing. And I think this next record will be the first thing that is what I feel like arriving in my skin, speaking volumes to who I am,” the singer stated.

Fans can see more of LeAnn’s flawless figure, impressive vocal chops, and stunning style by following her on social media, which she updates on a regular basis.