Miranda Lambert Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes, Fringe & Cowboy Boots At Weekend Concert

This past weekend, country superstar Miranda Lambert was dressed to impress during a series of concerts.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Lambert has been delighting her fans with a number of sexy photos in recent weeks, including some from performances. Currently, Lambert is on her wildly popular “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour,” where she spent the weekend performing in Illinois, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Luckily for fans, she took to social media yesterday to share a series of images from her shows.

In the first photo in the series of three, Lambert gives fans a view of the back of her outfit, which is complete with two of her favorite things — leopard print and fringe. For the shot, she wears her short, blond locks down and slightly waved as she performs for the crowd. In the second image in the set, Lambert is all smiles with her girl squad as they all stand in a circle and put their hands in the middle as they appear to be doing a pre-show ritual.

But the last image in the deck is by far the sexiest. In the image, Miranda and her whole entire crew appear front and center on stage as they’re taking their final bow. Lambert stands smack dab in the middle of the group, showing off her flawless figure in a pair of tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes that show off her fit legs. She accessorizes the look with tights and red cowboy boots while she stands next to Maren Morris, who looks equally hot in a red crop top and tight pants.

The post has earned the 35-year-old plenty of attention from fans already, racking up over 22,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Miranda know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to let her know that they did or will be attending one of her concerts.

“So much fun last night! We got upgraded to floor seats and my 9 year old was in heaven! Thanks for the great night!” one fan raved.

“All these pics have me so hyped for November!! See you then,” another chimed in.

“You were amazing last night and you looked gorgeous,” another commented.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Miranda sizzled in another sexy outfit that she shared with her Instagram fans. In the post, the songstress put her amazing figure on display in a black graphic shirt and a matching black fringe skirt on the bottom. Lambert accessorized the look with a brown leather belt that had turquoise detail in the middle as well as a few matching bracelets. On the top of her shirt, she rocked a jean jacket to complete the look.

Fans can keep up with Miranda and all of her travels by giving her a follow on Instagram.