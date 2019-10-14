‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Vaeda After Dishing On Pregnancy Rumors

Catelynn Lowell gave fans the inside scoop on pregnancy rumors, then the Teen Mom OG star gave them an adorable look at her newest little one.

The MTV reality television star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her baby daughter, Vaeda, trying unsuccessfully to sit up on her own. In the video, the baby wobbled as she clutched a blue toy and tried to reach for something else before falling backward to the ground inside her padded play area. Her failed attempt drew a laugh from Catelynn.

The video was a huge hit with Catelynn’s fans, drawing more than 330,000 likes and all kinds of comments about how fast Vaeda is growing.

“Soooo big,” one person commented.

“The cutest!” another added.

Catelynn has been using social media to keep her fans updated on baby Vaeda’s progress. Just a few weeks before, she shared a clip of the 7-month-old trying her best to crawl. In the video, Catelynn encouraged her little one to come forward to her as Vaeda clutched at the carpet and pulled herself forward, finally moving a few inches but not quite crawling yet.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcomed Vaeda Luma on February 23, and the 27-year-old reality star has gushed about how good a baby Vaeda has been up to that point.

“She’s such a good baby – very chill and easy going … so far,” Catelynn said in an interview with Us Weekly. She added that her older daughter, 4-year-old Nova, “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.'”

Even though Catelynn is busy being a mom to an infant, there have been rumors that she and Tyler were already planning to add to their family. As The Inquisitr reported, the two have been inundated with pregnancy rumors for several months, dating back to just a few weeks after Vaeda was born.

As the rumors spread across social media — thanks in large part to some of her Instagram posts in which Catelynn said she and Tyler are “hoping for a boy” — the Teen Mom OG star has been prompted to address the speculation. She dished about the rumors in an interview with Us Weekly, saying that while she doesn’t have any immediate plans for another baby, she does want to eventually add a boy to the family.

“I am not pregnant and we are using birth control. But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy,” she shared.