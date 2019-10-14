Ashanti Dances Around In Bejeweled Bikini As She Celebrates Her Birthday On A Yacht

Ashanti celebrated her 39th birthday in style over the weekend as she stunned in a eye-catching bejeweled bikini on her Instagram story. The singer looked gorgeous as she gathered friends and family to spend her special day with her while she rocked the tiny two-piece.

Ashanti’s birthday party looked like a great time as she and her guests headed onto a yacht to party in honor of the singer on Sunday. The “Foolish” songbird shot a few videos of herself showcasing her epic curves while wearing the skimpy bikini for her over 5.1 million followers to enjoy.

In one clip, Ashanti panned the camera down to flaunt her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs as she showed off her gorgeous silver bikini, which boasted a matching top and bottom encrusted with clear jewels.

Ashanti wore her long hair styled in waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders and accessorized her beach look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She also added a natural makeup look for her special day, which included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, bright eyes, long lashes, and nude lips.

Ashanti recently opened up to Grammy.com for a huge interview, where she spoke out about everything from her early days in the music business to her current career movies. She also opened up about how hard it is to be a female artist in a male-driven business.

“I’m just a huge advocate of women empowerment. Just being a young female in this very male-dominated industry it’s just so hard sometimes to garner that same respect. And still respect yourself and go in and be focused on music and not be distracted by other things going on,” Ashanti said during the interview.

“My mom has been a huge inspiration to me. It’s weird because I grew up watching her in a business suit, with a briefcase, going to work and it was very different from what I’m doing in my career. So I think the path is just being a very powerful, strong woman going into the workforce,” the singer added of her mother’s influence.

In addition, Ashanti gave young artists advice on breaking into the music business, saying that they need to have thick skin because there will be a lot of rejection and criticism, and that they should be determined.

Fans can see more of Ashanti and her bikini body by following the singer on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.