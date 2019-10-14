Carrie Underwood Stuns In Tight Yoga Pants & A Woven Anorak On Instagram

Carrie Underwood just keeps on wowing. The Cry Pretty singer now comes with a bit of a sidekick to accompany her music career; the 36-year-old is CEO of her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line. The popular range seems loved for more than just being another celebrity merchandise line, with fans appearing to really dig the quality of the apparel.

There’s nothing like a great brand ambassador as Carrie recently drove Instagram wild in cracked marble leggings.

Today has seen Carrie appear in a story posted to Calia by Carrie’s Instagram. The photo showed Carrie photographed in profile and in natural daylight. The famous blonde was looking fierce and fabulous as she modeled clothing from the range, with today seeing Carrie rock a little outerwear. Carrie was seen in a skintight pair of yoga pants in mauve shades with a lavender stripe, and the hues were echoed by a woven anorak with a fitted waistline. Carrie was seen with her hands held up to the jacket’s collar as she gazed ahead with a determined expression. The singer was also rocking her famous blond locks in side braids, with a ponytail finish keeping things casual. Carrie appeared beautifully made up, with warm blush on her cheeks, plus rosy-pink lips.

Carrie’s clothing line seems to have been packing a punch. The merchandise is seen on the star in backstage moments over on her social media, with the brand itself having a rising Instagram following. This summer also saw Calia by Carrie throw an event in the Hamptons.

As PopSugar reports, the event gave Carrie a chance to open up on her own fitness, with the star mentioning her status as a mother of two.

“Now, obviously, I have two kids and a tour and we’re doing things like CALIA — it is a bit more of a challenge to work things in. I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus,” Carrie said.

“Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” the star added about where her priorities lie.

Carrie has been making headlines nonstop for her sell-out “Cry Pretty 360” tour. The music career may still be this star’s primary one, but it looks like Carrie’s entrepreneurial streak is getting stronger by the day.