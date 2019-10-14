Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Exposes Her Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Neon Bikini

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is one of the hottest women in the world, and she’s not afraid to show off her flawless figure on social media — a quality that her over 2 million Instagram followers have come to know and love about the pageant winner. This week was no different as the model stunned in a brand-new bikini shot on the platform.

On Monday, Suzy kicked off the week for her followers by posting a racy new bikini photo. In the sexy snapshot, Cortez is seen rocking a tiny two-piece suit, which showcased all of her assets. The neon pink and yellow swimwear included a pair of high-cut bottoms that flaunted Suzy’s curvy hips, world-famous booty, flat tummy, and her rock-hard abs.

While Suzy’s six-pack stole the show, she also exposed her cleavage in the bikini top, which she had covered with a black crop top. The top boasted spaghetti straps and did little to cover up the model’s enviable curves.

Cortez wore her long hair parted to the side and styled in long straight strands for the post. Suzy’s dark mane fell down her back and over her shoulder as she looked away from the camera. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the shot, which included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink color on her plump pout.

A clear blue sky can be seen in the background of the snap, as well as a large tree as Suzy soaked up some sun.

Meanwhile, Suzy is more than just a pretty face with a hot body. She’s also an avid sports fan who has made headlines for years with her love and passion for her favorite teams and players, especially soccer star Lionel Messi, per The Sun.

Earlier this year Suzy stunned fans by getting Messi’s name and number tattooed right above her famous booty to honor the icon. However, it seems that not everyone is happy about Cortez’s love for Messi, as The Sun also reports that the athlete’s wife has blocked the model due to her over enthusiastic appreciation for her husband.

“I’m sure the best player in history will win for the sixth time the Ballon d’Or and the 2019 Fifa The Best award. I anticipated the celebration by making a tattoo with the name of Messi and the No10 along with the shield of FC Barcelona to celebrate the 120 years I love very much,” Suzy said at the time of her tattoo.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez by following the model on her Instagram account.