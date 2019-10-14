Lil’ Kim Looks Unreal In Sheer Corset & Skintight Pants

Lil’ Kim has been busy promoting her new album, 9, and has been shutting down Instagram with her killer fashion choices.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker did press with Genius and Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show, where she wore an eye-catching ensemble.

Kim rocked a sheer black leotard and paired it with skintight pants, a Givenchy hooded jacket, and heels. She sported her long, dark locks down and accessorized herself with her huge, jeweled “Queen B” chain.

On Instagram, she shared two photos from the same day. In the first shot, she posed in front of a backdrop of New York-related things including The Statue of Liberty and The Empire State Building. In the other, she stood in front of a plain white wall. In both images, she crossed her legs and stared directly at the camera lens. She placed both hands to the side of her and made it look effortless to be that fierce.

In the space of two days, the post racked up more than 149,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“The slayage is real,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Been giving so many looks lately,” another fan shared.

“Lovin the album Queen, it’s amazing,” a third follower mentioned.

“Kim. KIMBERLY. Just gorgeous,” a fourth fan commented.

On October 11, Kim dropped her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9. It’s her first album release in 14 years. The record included nine new tracks and collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

The album has proved to be an instant success, topping the iTunes chart in numerous countries.

Loading...

Ahead of an interview in New York last week, she came face-to-face with an animal protester who held up a sign saying she was an animal abuser and shouted at her for wearing fur.

The rapper opened up about the experience and how she feels about those who want to protest, per The Inquisitr.

“I think you should definitely stand up for your right. I love, love animals… However, you do not take things into your own hands. You do not get aggressive. You do not jump into anyone’s space,” she said.

“Peaceful protests mean more than anything… Go ahead, PETA, keep doing what you do,” she continued.

“I am supporting you from a distance if you’re not in my upper space trying to violate. At the end of the day, I understand what you are fighting for.”

To stay up to date with Kim, follow her Instagram account.