Kourtney Kardashian Robbed By Woman Who Worked In Her Home Of Over $5K

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly robbed by a woman who worked in her home, who stole both cash and personal items from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star valuing over $5,000. The October 13 episode of the Kardashian family’s hit reality television show revealed the theft and the legitimate security threat it posed to the family.

Kourtney and her staff realized both cash and the family’s iPads had disappeared. It was determined that the person committing the crimes was working inside their home.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kourtney spoke to her sister Khloe Kardashian about the incident.

“This lady stole $700 out of my wallet, then she stole $4,500 out of Scott’s [Disick]. Then my security, who’s here today, just said he’s seen her two times with her flashlight on in the office.”

She also realized that the woman had hacked her personal text messages, but it was unclear during the episode what she had done with the information and if any other sensitive personal data were taken from the reality star.

Kourtney told her assistant that all the family’s passwords needed to be changed and revealed she had learned a “huge lesson” about trusting people, stating that no one can step foot in her home for an interview without the family having their social security number, name, and address. By the end of the episode, the woman was located and a police investigation was ongoing, but the money was gone.

Kourtney said during a solo interview that she cannot change what happened to her family, but took the incident as a huge learning lesson.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the eldest Kardashian daughter was baptized in Etchmiadzin Cathedral alongside her children and her sister Kim Kardashian West and three of her children, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 4 months. Kim’s oldest daughter North was baptized in 2015 in Jerusalem at Saint James Cathedral.

Kourtney shared four photos from the event to her Instagram page, showing the reality star in a white top with a covering atop her head.

Etchmiadzin Cathedral is among the world’s oldest cathedrals and is located in Armenia.

The Daily Mail recently reported that while they were visiting Armenia, the sisters also paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide, laying flowers at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Tsitsernakaberd, Yerevan.

The family’s Armenian ancestry hails from their late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s side. His family emigrated to the United States from an area that now lies in Turkey. Kourtney posted a throwback photo to honor her father on her Instagram page, detailing how much she misses him.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.