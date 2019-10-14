Sailor Brinkley-Cook Posts Adorable Disney Throwback As She Reunites With Minnie Mouse For ‘DWTS’

The model shared a sweet photo from a previous trip to Disneyland as she gets ready for 'Dancing with the Stars' Disney Week.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is going to Disneyland! The model-turned-Dancing with the Stars contestant returned to the House of Mouse for the show’s traditional Disney theme night, and she reunited with an old friend in the process.

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars Week 5, Sailor took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her posing with Minnie Mouse when she was a little girl. In the pic, a pint-sized Sailor is wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and her hair is in pigtails as she hugs the famous girlfriend of Mickey Mouse.

The now 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley also added a new photo of her and Minnie, this time as the two sported sequined outfits as they reunited on Dancing with the Stars nearly two decades later.

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments section of Sailor’s post to gush about how adorable her photos are.

“Oh that is SOOOO precious Sailor. Oh what a night!” one fan wrote.

“The same smile sheer joy,” another added.

Other fans noted that Sailor and Minnie haven’t aged since they posed together back in the day.

“You guys didn’t age one bit,” one fan joked.

“Looking the same!! What’s Minnie beauty secret?” another asked.

“You both look so beautiful then & now,” a third fan chimed in.

Sailor’s new (and old) photos come after she and her Dancing With the Stars pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy hammed it up in front of Cinderella’s castle at the Disneyland resort in California last week. Sailor wore purple Minnie Mouse ears as she danced with Val, and the DWTS duo later posed with Cinderella and her glass slipper.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Sailor and Val will dance the Viennese Waltz this week. The couple will dance to the song “A Dream is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s Cinderella.

In addition to Sailor and Val’s Cinderella dance, the Disney theme week will include songs from The Lion King, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and more as fellow Dancing with the Stars contestants Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Ally Brook, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, and Sean Spicer attempt to sashay themselves one step closer to the mirrorball trophy.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was an unexpected addition to this season’s competition. The young star replaced her mother on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition days before the Season 28 premiere after Christie broke her arm during rehearsals with Val.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.