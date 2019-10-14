‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shares ‘Bittersweet’ Memory With Husband Marc Daly After Announcing Divorce

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly confirmed their split in September.

Kenya Moore shared an emotional Instagram post days ago in which the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member looked back on one of her fond memories with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Weeks after confirming that their two-year marriage had come to an end, Moore posted a series of photos of herself with Missy Copeland as she attended the 21st Annual Corps de Ballet Fashion Show and Luncheon at the St. Regis resort in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Thank you Josh for inviting me again this year. It was bittersweet as my husband and I were there together last year and Brooklyn (in my belly),” Moore wrote in the caption of her images, according to a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in St. Lucia in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, 11-month-old Brooklyn, in November of last year.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, producers were reportedly upset with the fact that Moore chose to marry Daly without their Bravo TV cameras in tow, per Wetpaint. In addition, since Moore refused to feature their marriage on the show, she was left out of the full-time cast lineup of Season 11. Then, after Daly agreed to be featured on the show, Moore was able to reprise her full-time role on the show during Season 12.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore and Daly confirmed their plans for divorce on September 19.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said in a statement to People at that time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage.”

Although Moore did not say what led to her decision to call it quits with Daly, she made it clear that she would be focusing solely on their daughter, Brooklyn, in the coming months.

“My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby,” she said.

Daly also released a statement to the magazine, stating that while he and Moore will continue to co-parent their daughter and cherish the good times they spent with one another, they would be separating. He also said that any rumors or false accusations against him or Moore would only hurt their family.

Moore and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. in the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.