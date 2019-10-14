Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Low-Cut Garment With ‘The X Factor’ Judges

Nicole Scherzinger has returned to The X Factor in the U.K. and looked stunning in the first episode of the new season.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker wore a colorful low-cut garment that showed off her bare chest. She sported her brunette locks high up in a ponytail and accessorized the look with huge gold earrings. She sported a natural makeup look but wore a bright red lip that really popped against her bronzed skin.

On Instagram, the “On The Rocks” songstress shared a selfie with her fellow judges, Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. Cowell smiled widely while Walsh looked like he was giving the camera his best impression of “Blue Steel.” Scherzinger chose to go with a subtle smirk and looked really fierce.

In her caption, she mentioned that it felt so good to be reunited with the duo and that she was excited to be back on the show.

In the space of a day, the post racked up more than 59,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“This is one of my fave look,” one user wrote.

“I love you on ‘The X Factor’! Best judge ever x,” another shared.

“What a babe,” mentioned a third, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Loving this print,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Yes! Love that your back!” commented a fifth follower.

Last week, Scherzinger did promo for the show and rocked a matching two-piece that showed off her midriff, The Inquisitr reported. The garment was silver and shimmery and displayed her beautiful tanned complexion.

Scherzinger has taken her judging talents around the world. Aside from being a judge on the U.K.’s version of The X Factor, she is also a judge on The Masked Singer in the U.S. and in Australia on Australia’s Got Talent.

She recently made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to discuss her busy work life and how she keeps on top of it all.

Loading...

Scherzinger currently lives in Los Angeles. Recently, she invited Architectural Digest into her home for a tour, which can be seen on YouTube. Her house in the hills has its own home theater as well as a stunning balcony view that overlooks LA. The video was posted three days ago and has already been watched more than 2 million times.

Scherzinger first became a household name when she was the lead singer of the girl group The Pussycat Dolls. They enjoyed a lot of success and sold millions of records around the world. There have been rumors of the original members getting back together, however, there has been no official confirmation of their reunion as of now.

To stay up to date with Scherzinger, fans can follow her on Instagram.