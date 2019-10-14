Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Eye-Popping Bikini That Shows Off Her Curves

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland knows how to rock a bikini. Over the past few months, she has tantalized her followers with a variety of swimsuits that showcase her incredible figure. On Monday, she updated her Instagram account with a pair of photos in which she wore a yellow bikini that put her curves on display.

In the photos, Hilde was soaking up the sun on the beach. The two-piece number didn’t cover much of the beauty’s bronze skin. In fact, the eye-popping top could hardly contain her voluptuous chest. The skimpy bottoms featured two thin straps riding on Hilde’s hips that drew the eye to her slender waist. She put her enviable body on display in both pictures.

The first photo captured Hilde standing up as she gazed down. The snap showed her body from the mid-thigh-up, showing off her ample chest, flat abs and curvy derriere. In the second photo, Hilde was on her knees facing the camera. The pose accentuated her hourglass figure as she looked off to the side, keeping her windblown hair out of her face.

As usual, Hilde’s makeup looked flawless for the snaps. She wore her hair in a loose braid that was tossed over one shoulder. She accessorized the look with a seashell necklace, gold hoop earring and a bracelet. She also wore a white color on her nails.

Hilde’s fans went wild over the snap. As she is known to do, she asked her fans to choose their favorite photo. Some had a favorite, but others couldn’t decide which snap they liked the most.

“Both are absolutely gorgeous!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Doesn’t matter which one you pick, both are fantastic,” said one fan.

“One is incredible, two is breathtaking,” commented one follower.

“Smoking hot as always,” one fan said.

Hilde does seem to look hot in just about everything she wears. While she is known for flaunting her amazing physique in bikinis, she often shares snaps in which she shows off her outfit of the day. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked stunning in a little blue dress that hugged her every curve. Earlier in the month, Hilde showed of her figure in a comfortable crop top and pair of shorts.

Loading...

In August, Hilde spent some time in Bali and flaunted her curves in a sexy, two-piece maxi dress that captured her beauty.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hilde can follow her Instagram account.