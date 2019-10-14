Angelia Pivarnick Shows Off Deep Cleavage And Lots Of Leg In Instagram Post About Strength

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick showed off deep cleavage and lots of leg in a sexy Instagram post. In the caption, she spoke about strength after allegedly being involved in the reported breakup of co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

Angelina posted a pic where she is seen wearing a black bodysuit, which showed off her ample cleavage, lots of legs, knee-high boots, and pearls. The dramatically styled fashion photo also showed the reality star wearing long lashes and red lips as her hair cascaded over one shoulder. Prominently featured are several of her tattoos, including an engagement ring on her hip which was done during an appearance on the MTV series How Far is Tattoo Far. In the episode, her fiance Chris Larangeira asked for the ink with the lines “third time’s the charm” to be permanently placed on his ladylove. The tattoo referenced the two failed engagements Angelina experienced prior to meeting Chris.

Angelina turned the comments off the sexy photo.

The quote referenced by the Staten Island native was from legendary icon Audrey Hepburn, where she talked about strength and perseverance in the face of adversity.

During the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni Farley was reportedly blindsided when her much younger boyfriend made a pass at Angelina at a Las Vegas club while the group was out partying. Jenni took offense that Angelina did not stop the pass. Yet, viewers of the episode noticed how upset Angelina was that Zack had touched her backside.

Also witnessing the episode was a clear-headed Vinny Guadagnino, a cast mate of the women, who had just arrived at the club after performing in a Chippendales revue show. He was heard on camera wondering how Jenni would react if she was coherent enough to witness the questionable events in front of her, as she was too drunk to understand what was going on at the time.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Farley claims she was “blindsided” by what aired on the series that evening. Although, in a teaser trailer for two upcoming episodes of the series, Jenni and Angelina are seen coming to blows over Angelina’s interactions with Zack throughout the episode.

Fans questioned just how much Jenni did not know about what happened that evening in the comments of a Twitter post teasing two upcoming episodes of the MTV series.

What happens in Vegas… comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! ???? pic.twitter.com/4QRTLY2UNs — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 10, 2019

“IDK but Jenni seriously has got some issues if she cant see that about 24.. like are you too blinded to see that girl?” said one fan on Twitter.

“It’s all staged folks, it gets views,” claimed another viewer of the series.

“I seriously wish they just let them two go at it for once. Full out first fight so they can move on past their issues,” said another fan.

Angelina is currently planning her wedding with fiance Chris, which is rumored to take place this fall. She and Jenni star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.