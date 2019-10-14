‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Asks For Help, John & Marlena Are Concerned About Hope

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 14, reveal that there will be a lot of drama to start off the brand-new week in Salem, and many fan favorite characters will find themselves in uncomfortable situations.

Soap Hub reports that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be desperate to keep Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) in Salem. As many fans already know, Sarah is currently pregnant with Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) child, but she wants to keep the information a secret from Eric so that she doesn’t ruin his romantic reunion with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Sarah has decided to keep her baby, so she believes that leaving Salem is the only way that she can raise the child and keep Eric in the dark. However, Xander has fallen head over heels for Sarah and will do anything to keep her from leaving town.

So, Xander will likely devise a plan to keep Sarah at home, but he’ll need help. Of course, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will be the person he goes to for assistance since the evil genius has pulled off some serious miracles in the past, such as bringing multiple people back from the dead.

Elsewhere, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his wife Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will notice that their longtime friend, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), is acting strangely. The pair will be concerned about Hope and will likely look to speak with her and try to figure out if something is wrong.

What they don’t know is that Dr. Rolf kidnapped Hope and seemingly brainwashed her in retaliation for her shooting his boss, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), years ago. Now, Hope is paying the price for her mistake, but can her family and friends help her?

Loading...

Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole will sit down and have a heart-to-heart. The couple have had a whirlwind reunion since Eric found out that Nicole was alive and brought her home to Salem. However, there are a lot of issues that they need to work through, such as Eric’s feelings for Sarah and the future of their own relationship.

In another part of Salem, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will be blindsided by his longtime love, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), who will want to take their reunion to the next level as she’s waited so long to be back in Tony’s arms.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.