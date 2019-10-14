Bebe Rexha Wows In Black Bra & Skintight Leather Pants

Bebe Rexha shared a number of photos to her Instagram account over the weekend and they didn’t go unnoticed.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress wore an all-black ensemble while she sported her blond hair down and straight. She paired a black lace bra with an unbuttoned leather Karl Lagerfeld shirt and matched it with skintight leather pants and gloves.

In the first shot uploaded, Rexha placed her hand underneath her chin and tilted her head back slightly. She stared directly at the camera lens with her mouth open.

The second photo, she shared in black-and-white. She displayed her midriff while closing her eyes in the dramatic image. She put both hands to her face and looked down.

In the third and final post, she placed one hand on her hip and the other to her head. Rexha oozed glamour in the photos and looked like a true star.

In the space of 21 hours, her posts racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“LOVE YOU BEBE, YOU ARE STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“QUEEN IS SLAYING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another shared adding multiple flame emoji.

“Dang, she always got the outfits,” a third mentioned.

“You have blessed my eyes,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Come through queen!” a fifth follower commented.

In her caption, she mentioned that Jack Gorlin took the pictures.

Bebe is no stranger to owning leather. Last week, The Inquisitr reported her look in Las Vegas where she rocked a leather dress with snake-print boots. To date, the photo on Instagram achieved more than 341,000 likes.

Country music superstar Dolly Parton sent her a video message explaining that she’s heard that the “Meant to Be” chart-topper is a big fan of her and that they should work on something together.

Bebe shared the video to her Instagram account which has been watched over 311,000 times.

“I’m dead. She is one of my idols. I mean look at her! She is Goals. I can’t believe she sent me this. I had to post. Maybe a collab?” she captioned the clip.

2019 has been a great year for Rexha.

In August, she won her first MTV Video Music Award for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine,” per The Inquisitr. They took home a Moonman for Best Dance.

Bebe recently dropped a track for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” and met her girl crush, Angelina Jolie, at the premiere in Los Angeles, California.

She is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers across North America on their “Happiness Begins” tour.

